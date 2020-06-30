JUST IN: Zanu PF to elect Byo provincial chair

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF is set to elect an interim Bulawayo provincial chairperson following the death of National Hero Cde Absolom Sikhosana last month, the party’s national political commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda has confirmed.

The interim provincial chairperson will be supervising the operations of the District Coordinating Committees (DCCs), as the party intensifies the restructuring exercise ahead of this year’s Annual National People’s Conference in December.

The late provincial interim chairperson, Cde Sikhosana, was declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre.

Cde Matemadanda said the replacement of Cde Sikhosana will be announced in two weeks.

“President Mnangagwa, who is the party’s First Secretary, will appoint the right candidate to fill the gap, he said. The process is being done in consultation with other Politburo members and Bulawayo province to ensure the party appoints the right candidate, who will be monitoring the restructuring exercise in the province.

“We already have the names, but we cannot disclose them right now. Out of the names submitted, the Presidium will choose their preferred candidate, who will work on interim basis.”

The party has already put in place DCCs structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.

The elected DCC members in the two metropolitan provinces have been tasked to set up party structures from cell level.

DCCs are being reintroduced in the party after they were disbanded in 2012 when it was felt they had been hijacked by elements that sought to manipulate party structures to foment factionalism and disharmony.

In Bulawayo Area One, Cde Raymond Mtomba won the DCC chairmanship, deputised by Cde Nkosana Mkandla, while in Area 2 Cde Paul Mutara won the chairmanship, with Cde Ntandeyenkosi Mlilo as the deputy.

Former Njube-Lobengula MP Cde Maidei Mpala won the Area 3 DCC chair and will be deputised by Cde Nkonzo Mhlanga, while in Area 4 Cde Obert Msindo was elected chair with Cde Dennis Sibanda his deputy.

Cde Zowa Msika is chairman of Area 5 and is deputised by Cde Khanien Ngwenya.