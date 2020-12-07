JUST IN: Zanu-pf DCC candidate dies in freak accident

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu-pf Makonde District Coordinating Committee (DCC)’s aspiring Secretary for Transport and Welfare candidate, Cde Darlington Chasara fell off his motorcycle in Makonde Constituency on Sunday night and died on the spot.

Cde Chasara is said to have been coming from polling stations that saw voters casting their ballots yesterday following logistical glitches that resulted in ballot distribution delays on Saturday.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera was still waiting for reports but some party officials confirmed the accident.

Zanu-pf provincial youth commissar, Cde Tapiwa Chitate said, “It is true, we received sad news that Cde (Darlington) Chasara fell off his motor-bike last night around Mapfungwe area and died on the spot. He was a candidate in the recently held DCC elections eyeing Secretary for Transport and Welfare for Makonde district.”

Cde Chasara was battling it out with two other male candidates.

His body is currently at Naison Dip Clinic in Makonde Constituency.

