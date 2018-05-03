JUST IN: Zambia commends Zim

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (right) welcomes Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Emmanuel Chenda in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s administration is committed to improving the livelihoods of its people and Zambia will give Zimbabwe maximum support to accomplish its mission, an envoy has said.

Zambian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Emmanuel Chenda made the remarks today after paying a courtesy call on Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga at his Munhumutapa offices.

“The Government wants to ensure the people’s lives are enhanced and we commend them for that,” he said.

“Indeed Zimbabwe is open for business and we are strengthening our relations not only at government to government but at people to people level also.”

Ambassador Chenda said no country was more connected to Zambia than Zimbabwe.

“We are connected by all major means of transport, that is rail, air and road at the shortest possible time,” he said.

“My coming here is meant to strengthen our bilateral relationships. Economic development cannot be sustained unless there are strong bilateral relations. We have discussed economic, social, cultural and infrastructure development issues.”

He said one of the projects they had discussed was the Batoka power project.

More to follow…