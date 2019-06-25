Breaking News
Uncategorised

JUST IN: Zaka East MP Gumbwanda dies

25 Jun, 2019 - 20:06 0 Views
JUST IN: Zaka East MP Gumbwanda dies

The Herald

Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka
Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Zaka East constituency, Cde Caston Ringisai Gumbwanda has died.
He was 67.
Cde Gumbwanda died today at Cooporate 24  private hospital in Harare where he had been admitted after suffering from pneumonia.
Minister of Sate for  Masvingo province who is also Zanu-PF provinvial  Chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira  confirmed the loss.
“I can confirm that we received reports that Cde Gumbwanda was admitted at Chiredzi Hospital after suffering from pneumonia.  He was then transferred to Harare where he died today . This is a big blow to us as a party and a big loss to the people of Masvingo province and Zimbabwe as a whole,” said  Cde Chadzamira.
He replaced the late MP Cde  Samson Mukanduri who died last year.

