JUST IN: Youth should shun violence — Zanu PF Youth league

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE Zanu PF Youth League has urged the country’s youths to shun violence and work towards achieving President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which seeks to make Zimbabwe a middle income country, as that is the only way they can empower themselves.

Addressing youths in the populous suburb of Mbare, acting deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said young people should resist being used by some opposition political parties that were pursuing subversive agendas.

This comes as opposition parties, including the MDC Alliance, are organising anti-Government demonstrations on July 31, ostensibly against corruption, but in reality to ferment chaos in the country, notwithstanding the fact that the country is presently observing strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

“I urge the youths to stand guided by the laws of this country and observe Covid-19 regulations for their safety,” said Cde Chirau. “Any attempt to cause violence in this country should be rejected.

“We have learnt that the issue of violence by the MDC-A is not meant to address any concerns, but to subvert the will of the people.

“We voted in July 2018, President Mnangagwa won the elections overwhelmingly. We voted and as we voted, people expressed their support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and he won the elections.

“After the elections, we have an opposition saying that they will not accept any victory other than their own victory. Whatever we are seeing today are attempts to cause anarchy and despondence in our motherland.”

Notwithstanding the evil machinations of the opposition parties, whose cast also include some embassies, churches and foreign embassies, Cde Chirau said young people in Zimbabwe should focus on development as the prevailing peace will be safeguarded by relevant bodies mandated with maintaining peace in the country.

“There is no way the State apparatus will ignore any attempts to remove a constitutionally elected Government,” he said. “They ensure that there is law and order. They will not stand akimbo to see a repeat of what happened in January last year and August 2018. We cannot have violence in this country.”

In previous demonstrations, MDC Alliance supporters, with the approval of their leaders, have engaged in violent orgies, looting and burning shops in attempts to remove the Government.

And in agreement with the Zanu PF youths, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators Association (Ziliwaco) in a statement condemned the planned demonstrations, saying it was yet another manoeuvre by the opposition to get donor funding.

“Let it be clearly known that this is the opposition’s culture of replenishing its financial standing when their pockets are dry,” said Ziliwaco secretary general Cde Shine Chakanyuka. “It is also evident from the past staged demos that the opposition always creates chaotic situations tantamount to destruction of properties and looting of goods.”

Cde Chakanyuka said the MDC-A should be mature in politics and move away from old fashioned politics of hate and violence by engaging in dialogue.

“It is an unforgivable move to try to cause mass gatherings during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “Instead they must show due care by encouraging people to stay indoors as a measure to curb and fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“We call upon people of Zimbabwe to shun being used by and expose themselves to the dangers of coronavirus at the expense of their lives, while the perpetrators are getting paid a lot of money.”

Several organisations that include the church, civic rights organisations, embassies and progressive political parties have condemned the planned demonstrations, saying Zimbabweans should support Government economic revival efforts and engage in a meaningful way.