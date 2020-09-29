JUST IN; Young Zim innovator features on Thrive II documentary

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

Maxwell Sangulani Chikumbutso, a United States-based Zimbabwean widely acclaimed for his innovations that include the world’s first evergreen power generator which can produce electricity using radio frequency has made it to the Thrive II documentary which captured breakthroughs in science, medicine and engineering among top global innovators and inventors across the world.

The documentary titled: Thrive II – This Is What It Takes was launched recently and viewed by more than 126 million people worldwide.

The documentary follows a journey across the globe investigating the most promising solutions in energy, health, consciousness, and non-coercive self-organizing while unpacking the underlying science, principles and strategies that make them possible.

Before being snatched by the US, Chikumbutso designed four major world-changing innovations — a green power generating machine, a helicopter, an electric car and drone using rudimentary materials.

His innovations have revolutionised the production of clean energy and use of electric cars with no carbon foot prints.

Chikumbutso, a gifted innovator and Form 2 drop-out from Harare who is founder and head of Saith Holdings, now lives in the state of California in the United States, where he is pursuing his scientific and engineering interests. “I’m truly humbled to be among the world’s best scientists and engineers,” he said.

“Thrive II will change the way we think. They are ground breaking discoveries to look forward to in medicine, free energy and spirituality. Like I said years back, what men discover on earth it is only a fraction of what God have which is yet to be discovered.

“I am excited and honoured to announce that thrive II has been premiered across the whole world. I want to thank you all for the love, prayers, encouragement as well as the support that you blessed me with today. We have made history.

“I am privileged to have given a live demo and interview with Foster and Kimberly Gumble. We had to utilise a modest place without electricity to stage a live demo which was also live streamed world-wide. This enable the world to see, first hand, the capabilities of the Green Power Machine.”

The new documentary sought to promote consciousness and activism, offering real solutions, empowering people with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming their lives and the future.

Chikumbutso has over the years attracted international attention for his innovations.

In 2015, when he unveiled his innovations at Bluff Hill Industrial Park in Harare, where he got a standing ovation from an audience which could not believe a Zimbabwean could make the crucial inventions using basic, but highly-engineered materials to design a helicopter, drone, electric car and a green power generating machine.

Chikumbutso’s move to California has provided him with a perfect innovative and entrepreneurial space for his start-up company to find success.

It has enabled him to get an innovation collaborative environment teaming up with entrepreneurs, political leaders, researchers, and investors, something which has boosted his dream to develop a thriving culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In February this year, while on a private visit, Chikumbutso met President Mnangagwa, with sources saying the meeting centred on a number of issues, including how he could help the country in terms of power generation and the sharing of his innovative skills.

He was praised for featuring in the Thrive documentary with the world’s brightest achievers.

“Congratulations Maxwell! Thrive is an authentic organization that holds the evolution of humanity at its heart. Always use your intuition when dealing with an unscrupulous world. I wish you the best and hold you in prayer,” said Margot Elizabeth.

Chikumbutso is widely acclaimed for proffering an alternative energy source to Zimbabwe and the world through harnessing electromagnetic frequencies in the open air.

The self-made scientist Chikumbutso’s Green Power Machine (GPM) can harnesses electromagnetic frequences in the air to produce electricity.

The machine, which he said, came as a vision to him, can produce up to 50 000 wats and could power up to 10 high density houses.