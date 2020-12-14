JUST IN: Worker sodomises employer’s son, dog

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 24-year-old domestic worker from Chinamhora has appeared in court on allegations of sodomising his employer’s four-year-old toddler in a dog kennel.

Tadiwa Mangwende was facing aggravated indecent assault charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

He was remanded in custody to January 11 2021 and advised to apply bail at the High Court.

The court heard that between November and part of December, the toddler was left in the custody of Mangwende whilst his parents went to work.

It is alleged that Mangwende summoned the toddler to a dog kennel where he was and he complied.

It’s the State’s case that upon entering the kennel, Mangwende grabbed the minor and removed his clothes whilst covering his mouth with his hand and sodomised him.

The matter came to light when the minor began messing up himself which prompted his mother to question him and he revealed the incident to her.

The court heard that a report was made to the police leading to Mangwende’s arrest.