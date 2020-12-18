JUST IN: Woman bludgeoned to death by husband over plate of sadza

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A 45-year-old Hurungwe woman was earlier this month stabbed to death by her husband following a misunderstanding over a meal, raising concerns over the increase of gender-based violence in the district.

The incident which occurred during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence period is among 43 physical abuse and rape cases from 370 incidences reported in the district from April this year.

Confirming the incident, Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera, said Edson Muzhuzha (52) of Plot 8, Village 15, Pote Tengwe, Hurungwe killed his wife over a plate of sadza.

He said Muzhuzha came home around 8 pm after being away for three days and demanded to be served his meal before his daughter told him that no food was left for him.

“His wife, Shelter Chitokisi (45) started preparing the food but Muzhuzha insulted her resulting in an altercation that led to a fight,” said Kohwera.

“Muzhuzha stabbed Chitokisi once on the chest with an Okapi knife and died instantly,”

“He was apprehended following a citizen’s arrest and the Okapi knife was recovered,” he said.

Karoi Criminal Investigations Department and Tengwe police attended the scene and the body was ferried to Karoi District hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

Kohwera urged people to solve their disputes amicably and said the police were always ready to deal with perpetrators of violence. He called on citizens to make use of Police Victim Friendly Units to air their domestic and related disputes to avoid loss of life.