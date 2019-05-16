Breaking News
JUST IN: We are liberalising shareholding across sectors-President

16 May, 2019 - 18:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: We are liberalising shareholding across sectors-President President Mnangagwa joins young traditional dancers from Impali Primary school on the dance floor in Shurugwi today. Picture by Eliah Saushoma

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau
President Mnangagwa has said the new dispensation was removing all the bottlenecks brought about by the indigenisation policy that have been scaring away investors in the mining sector.

This, he said, will create a conducive environment that will spur the economy to its intended vision of becoming a middle class economy by the year 2030.

Speaking during the commissioning a new $62 million platinum smelting plant at Unki Mines in Shurugwi, President Mnangagwa said Government was liberalising investment especially in the mining sector, removing the contentious shareholding restrictions as well as crafting a raft of new laws across the board to instill investor confidence.

He said such a move will help the country push its modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

More to follow…

