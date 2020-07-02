JUST IN: VP Mohadi tours CUT projects

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is currently touring Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) projects with an aim of getting an appreciation of what the institution is doing.

VP Mohadi, who is accompanied by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West province, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Deputy Minister of Land, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement, Vangelis Haritatos among other officials from the ministries of Higher and Tertiary Education and Information Publicity.

During his visit to the university’s facemasks and sanitisers production units, Vice President Mohadi applauded the institution for rising to the occasion in mitigating the effects of Covid-19 pandemic by rolling out facemask and sanitisers productions.

He has also toured the department of Germ Plasm and Reproductive Technology, where the director, Dr Fungai Chatiza explained to the Vice President how the university is harvesting and producing semen for cattle breeding.

Vice President who is also the national chairperson of the Covid-19 taskforce is also expected to tour CUT breeding project and CUT-China Wanjin Project later before giving his address and launch of Covid-19 pandemic information cartoon magazine.