JUST IN: VP Mohadi ready to engage Guineans over trade

VP Mohadi and Ambassador Maridadi (right)

The Herald

Africa Moyo in CONAKRY, Guinea

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says he has been given a comprehensive briefing by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Senegal, James Maridadi, and is now ready to engage authorities here to establish areas of cooperation.

He said this in an interview after a closed door meeting with Ambassador Maridadi in central Conakry.

Ambassador Maridadi also covers Guinea, Mali and The Gambia, although he is not yet accredited in the last three.

VP Mohadi said there were several areas of possible cooperation between Zimbabwe and Guinea including in cropping, animal husbandry, mining and languages.

Zimbabwe and Guinea are keen to teach each other languages – English and French – so as to easily boost ties.

Harare plans to use that as a launchpad for wider relations with the rest of the Francophone region.

