JUST IN: VP Chiwenga tours Tongaat seed maize project

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga(centre in worksuit),Minister of State for Masvingo Cde Ezra Chadzamira(right) and Minister of Agriculture,Water,Lands and Rural Resettlement Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri(blue worksuit and partly obscured),listen today while an official explains during a tour of a seed maize project jointly developed by Tongaar Huletts Zimbabwe and Seedco at Mwenezana Estates in Mwenezi.

From George Maponga in Mwenezi

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga today toured a seed maize project with capacity to produce over 1 500 tonnes of seed that was jointly developed by Lowveld sugar producer Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe (THZ) and Seed-Co at Mwenezana Sugar Estates in Mwenezi.

The seed maize project covering 465 hectares, is a private sector initiative developed by two of Zimbabwe’s leading agri-business firms to help improve food security in the country.

Under the project set to produce 1555 tonnes of seed enough to plant 62 000ha of commercial maize, Tongaat availed land, irrigation infrastructure and day to day crop management while Seed-Co came in with specialist agronomic and technical support.

The seed has potential to produce 600 000 tonnes of maize enough to meet food needs of roughly 20 percent of the country’s population.

VP Chiwenga, who was accompanied on the tour by Agriculture, Water, Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Retired Chief Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi, Masvingo Minister of State and senior THZ and Seedco officials will also today tour Chilonga Irrigation Scheme and the multi-million dollar lucerne project in southern Chiredzi before rounding up with a tour of Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in Chivi.