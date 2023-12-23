JUST IN – VP Chiwenga ties the knot 

Mukudzei Chingwere

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has tied the knot with his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare. President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa witnessed the soleminisation of the union presided over by Bishop Rudolph Nyandoro with Bishop Raymond Mupandasekwa giving the homily.

In his homily message to the couple, Bishop Mupandasekwa implored the newly weds to always find time for each other and their family inspite of their obvious punishing busy schedules.

VP Chiwenga’s former colleagues in the Defence Forces and liberation war comrades, among them Senate Deputy President General (Rtd) Mike Nyambuya, Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, Air Marshal (Rtd) Shebba Shumbayawonda accompanied the VP as part of his bridal team into holy matrimony.

More to follow. . . .