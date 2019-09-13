Breaking News
BREAKING: Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe

BREAKING: Heroes Acre burial for Mugabe

The late former President Cde Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national heroes acre on a date to be announced.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: VIPs for Mugabe body viewing ceremony

13 Sep, 2019 - 14:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: VIPs for Mugabe body viewing ceremony Mr Nick Mangwana

The Herald

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter
Government has announced that Cabinet ministers, Politburo members, parliamentarians, war veterans leadership, the judiciary service, chairpersons and secretaries of commissions, diplomats, leaders of political parties and captains of industry will be allocated an hour to view the body of the late former president Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe at Rufaro stadium today.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said that the body viewing will take place between 3 and 4 pm today.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting