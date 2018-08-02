JUST IN: Violence preconceived, Gvt

Herald Reporter

GOVERNMENT has described the MDC Alliance orchestrated violence that rocked Harare’s central business district leading to the death of three people and destruction of property as preconceived saying a full investigation has since been instituted by law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security forces will remain on high alert and vigil to deal with political mischief makers.

He said the Government will also institute a complaint with the Law Society of Zimbabwe against Advocate Thabani Mpofu, legal adviser for MDC Alliance president, Mr Nelson Chamisa for making reckless statements that were intended to incite political violence.

This was after Adv Mpofu said Mr Chamisa was presidential election winner and that they had concluded talks with key State institutions to ensure a smooth transfer of power from President Mnangagwa

Minister Mpofu said Advocate Mpofu’s statement was unprofessional, dishonourable and unworthy of a lawyer.

More to follow…