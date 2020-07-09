JUST IN: Vic Falls Safari Lodge reopens

Herald Reporter

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate is set to partially open tomorrow after being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with new health protocols in place.

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) chief executive Ross Kennedy said: “We are so pleased to be able to open for business after being closed for 100 days.” It follows the reopening of the Victoria Falls rainforest yesterday.

“For the morale of hospitality people, it could not have come soon enough!

We look forward to welcoming guests back to the estate, albeit with only parts of the business operating,” Kennedy said.

“We shall monitor demand, access and borders as the region awakens, then gradually open more of the property,” he added.

“We have published some exciting special packages for the Zimbabwe market and already have enquiries and bookings.

“We look forward to the day when all air and road access is open again so that this Natural Wonder of the World, the Victoria Falls, can be seen by all.”

AAT operations manager Andy Conn said having had ample time to view the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding around the world, the hospitality group had evolved its health and safety protocols in accordance with WHO guidelines.

“Whilst we appreciate the dramatic impact of the pandemic, and hence the need to adopt new protocols, we would ultimately like to ensure the guest experience is affected as little as possible and a natural safari getaway can still be enjoyed.”

New protocols will include the temperature screening of guests and staff, the regular sanitisation of facilities, availability of sanitisers, controlled staff and guest interaction and ongoing staff training and education to identify risk and mitigate the spread of viruses.

AAT is a leading Zimbabwean hospitality group, operating a portfolio of properties in Victoria Falls, namely, Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.