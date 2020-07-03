JUST IN: Vendors, Pfura RDC workers clash

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

Vendors in Mt Darwin on Tuesday clashed with Pfura Rural District Council workers after they destroyed the former’s vending stalls to pave way for road construction.

The clashes resulted in the stoning of the council’s grader. Pfura RDC chief executive Mr Stanslous Nyachowe said following the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown conditions and reopening of informal sector the local authority decided to formally resettle vendors.

He said the aggrieved vendors were operating in the midst of a service road and were advised to relocate to the new site to pave way for the construction of the road.

“All hell broke loose when the grader started demolishing the makeshift vending stalls. They attacked council workers and stoned the grader damaging its windows,” he said.

Mashonaland central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident and said no one was injured.

“In line with implementing compliance with Covid-19 regulations we are working together with a committee of vendors. We had a meeting and we explained the Statutory Instrument on the reopening of informal sector,” he said.

“We advised them of the circular from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works of conditions of reopen which include inspection by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and registration by the council.”

Mr Nyachowe said the registration of the vendors was going on smoothly.

“The majority paid up their arrears and the second stage was to regulate their operating space to meet the Covid-19 regulations. Background of the matter is that way back, vendors used to operate at Maputi building owned by the Zimbabwe national Army.

“Council had an approved plan of the new bus terminus. Due to lack of funds to complete construction of the site we had no choice except to temporarily house the vendors when the building was repossessed before the 2018 harmonised elections.”

Mr Nyachowe said they have called for a meeting with vendors committee to iron out the issues.

“This event is regrettable and this is our first time to clash with residents. We urge people to seek redress and explanations before overrating and damaging property,” he said.

“We are here for the people and we are implementing Government programmes, which everyone should comply with.”

Mt Darwin residents’ association chairperson Mr Michael Kausiyo said the vendors were not given notice or a new site to operate from yet they were paying rates to council.

He accused council of corruption and underhand dealings and said he was excused from the meeting with stakeholders on the clashes.