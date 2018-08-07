JUST IN: Vendors furious with City Council

07 Aug, 2018 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Vendors furious with City Council

The Herald

Andrew Muvishi and Nokutenda Chiyangwa
Vendors in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) are furious at the City Council’s failure to give them adequate notice before destroying their vending stalls.

Since last week, the city council has been removing flea markets and food vendor stalls all over the CBD.

Vendors previously selling their goods at a Simon Muzenda bus terminus today bemoaned their eviction without notice by the City council.

In an interview with the Herald, the vendors complained that if theyhad been given notice, they would have complied.

“The City of Harare authorities took their money as usual and they did not tell us to stop selling second-hand clothes. No one has been here to tell us that they have been banned,” said a trader, Mr Solomon Mangwiro, at  Simon Muzenda bus terminus.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting