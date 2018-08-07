JUST IN: Vendors furious with City Council

Andrew Muvishi and Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Vendors in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) are furious at the City Council’s failure to give them adequate notice before destroying their vending stalls.

Since last week, the city council has been removing flea markets and food vendor stalls all over the CBD.

Vendors previously selling their goods at a Simon Muzenda bus terminus today bemoaned their eviction without notice by the City council.

In an interview with the Herald, the vendors complained that if theyhad been given notice, they would have complied.

“The City of Harare authorities took their money as usual and they did not tell us to stop selling second-hand clothes. No one has been here to tell us that they have been banned,” said a trader, Mr Solomon Mangwiro, at Simon Muzenda bus terminus.

More to follow…