JUST IN: Vendor murdered

The body of a 43-year-old vendor, Lovemore Katyora from Manhango Village under Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani, was found dumped by the roadside in Gunduza Village.

Katyora had been moving from village to village selling his wares.

Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed Katyora’s death and indicated that they were treating it as murder.

He said Katyora, of number 145 Muzarabani location, left his home on July 1, to attend a church service at Chiwenga village.

“He took his bicycle and trading bag containing cell phone accessories, said Asst Insp Dhewu.

“He passed through several villages and was seen by Monica Manhango (17) at around 5pm heading towards Gunduza village. On July 3 at around 5.30pm, his body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition on the side of a footpath in Gunduza village by Member Musiyambiri (66).”

Asst Insp Dhewu said the village head, Never Gudo, was advised and a report was made at Muzarabani police station.

“Police attended the scene and observed that Katyora was struck by a sharp object. We are investigating the matter and appealing to anyone with information that can help us crack the case to come forward.”

Asst Insp Dhewu advised traders to conduct their business during the day.

In another incident, Isaiah Matore (33) of Mushumbi was arrested after he struck his friend Richmond Mudzunga (33) with an axe for stealing a pair of scissors.

The incident happened on July 5 at around 5.30pm at Jurujena village under Chief Chisunga.

On the fateful day, Mudzunga was accompanied by another friend Sobert Kaundura (33) to Matore’s homestead.

“He wanted to borrow a mirror to use while shaving his beard and after doing so, he left,” said Asst Insp Dhewu.

“Matore followed the pair and accused Mudzunga of stealing his pair of scissors. He started assaulting him and afterwards he picked up an axe and struck Mudzunga on the forehead.”

Asst Insp Dhewu said Mudzunga sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Mushumbi Hospital.