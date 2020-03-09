JUST IN: US$85m needed for Census

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency requires US$85,5 million for the 2022 Population and Housing Census project, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

He was speaking at the 2022 Population and Housing Census Advocacy and Resource mobilisation breakfast meeting in Harare today. The meeting was attended by representatives from United Nations, United Nations Population Fund, African Development Bank, World Bank and International Monetary Fund, Zimstat among others.

“The cost of the 2022 Population and Housing Census is expected to be covered by the Government of Zimbabwe. However, it is likely that there will be a shortfall over the lifespan of this project, hence the need to mobilise the additional resources required, for the 2022 Population Census project with an estimated cost of about US$85,5 m.

The immediate objectives of the census, Minister Ncube said are to measure the present size of the population of Zimbabwe, its partial distribution among rural and urban areas as well as the provinces, districts and wards.

“It also determines the present demographic, social, economic and cultural characteristics of the population of Zimbabwe,” he said.