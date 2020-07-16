JUST IN: US$12 billion mining industry on course: President

Ishemunyoro Chingwere in HWANGE

The target to turn the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry is on course, driven by the companies’ desire to expand, modernise and increase output, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this here today after officiating at the opening of South Mining (Pvt) Limited’s coking plant.

The President, who is on a two day working visit in Hwange, toured a number of companies to have an appreciation of how they operate, their challenges and their preparedness.

Some of the mines toured are Hwange Colliery Company Limited and Tutu Coking Coal.

Hwange Colliery’s Chaba Mine, which is an open cast coal mine, is now producing 100 000 tonnes of coal, all of which goes towards electricity generation.

The Tutu Coking plant is owned by Jin An, which is active in ferrochrome furnace business.

They have diversified into coking coal, a motive force in high carbon ferrochrome business.

South Mining employs just over 500 workers, and produces 120 000 tonnes per year. The company meets local ferrochrome needs and exports some to DR Congo.

President Mnangagwa said the US$12 Billion milestone can only be achieved if stakeholders worked together.

“There is a road map which we have to follow in order to achieve the US$12 billion mining sector by 2023. But it is one thing to have a vision, (but) it is quite another to walk the road map to achieve that vision. To do so, you need stakeholders who are committed to the concept, you need stakeholders who will stay on course,” he said.

“After the presentation by (Mines and Mining Development Minister) Honourable (Winston) Chitando, I was satisfied that the mandate and the vision and the task I gave him is achievable.

“Let me openly inform you that it does seem that in the mining sector, the vision is on course. I have no doubt that we are going to achieve the target and the goal we set ourselves. The companies in the mining sector, show their commitment to expansion, modernisation and to growth.”