JUST IN: US travel ban "pathetic", China

16 Jul, 2020 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying

The Herald

China says a US travel ban on Communist Party members would be ‘pathetic’China says any US travel ban on members of its Communist Party would be “pathetic”, in the latest sharp exchange amid souring bilateral ties.

The New York Times had earlier reported the Trump government was considering the move, although it is still in draft form and could be rejected.

The Chinese Communist Party has 92 million members and how a ban would be enforced is uncertain. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday responded to a question which said the Trump administration was considering a total ban on party members.

She said: “If that is true, I think that is utterly pathetic.”

US-China ties have become increasingly strained over a wide range of issues.

The US this week removed Hong Kong’s preferential trade status, after China brought in a new security law for the territory.-BBC

