Breaking News
‘Sanctions hamper access to capital’

‘Sanctions hamper access to capital’

Zimbabwe’s efforts to implement sustainable development and its capacity to revive the economy from the impact of ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: TZ plans for competition resumption

30 Sep, 2020 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: TZ plans for competition resumption Cliff Nhokwara

The Herald

Elina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

TENNIS Zimbabwe is seeking to get competition underway with small events in the form of club championships in a move expected to help locally-based players get ready for the return to international tournaments.

The national association is looking at holding three 18-and-Under international tournaments between November and December.

But their emphasis at the moment is to start staging local competition in preparation of the upcoming international events they want to host.

The tournaments are usually held in March and August but could not be held as per their usual schedule following the disruption of the calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tennis is among the low risk sport codes and have been training while competition is subject to approval by the responsible authorities.

They have been given the go ahead by the International Tennis Federation for the junior events and they now have to apply for approval from the Sports and Recreation Commission and Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Tennis Zimbabwe manager Cliff Nhokwara said the events will act as part of preparation for upcoming international tournaments.

“We have some events we are pushing, maybe not necessarily tournaments but small events as our platform to returning to competition. In our efforts to return to competition, which include the international events like the 18-and-Under in December, two pencilled for Harare and one in Bulawayo.

“For now we still have verbal arrangements with the ITF for the two in Harare. The plan is that the Bulawayo event moves back by a week. Instead of starting on December 7, we start on November 30,” said Nhokwara.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting