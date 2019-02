Paidamwoyo Chipunza Senior Reporter

Government will from Monday start vaccinating people from nine selected suburbs in Harare against typhoid following continued recurring sporadic cases of the water borne disease.

At least 325 000 people from Mbare, Mufakose, Budiriro, Glen View, Kuwadzana, Hatcliffe, Hopley and Dzivarasekwa are expected to be vaccinated.

More to follow…