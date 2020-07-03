JUST IN: Timber poachers, police clash leaves two dead

Breaking News
03 Jul, 2020 - 19:07 0 Views
The Herald

Herald Reporter
TWO suspected timber poachers died while another one was seriously injured after they were shot by police officers during clashes at Tarkka Forest in Chimanimani yesterday.

The three were part of a group of about 30 people that had clashed with the police in the forest. A police officer was also injured after being attacked during the clashes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

