JUST IN : Three seriously burnt in gas explosion

Conrad Mupesa Herald Correspondent

A gas trader and two other people escaped death by a whisker when tanks filled with Liquid petroleum (LP) gas caught fire and exploded in Chinhoyi’s high density suburb of Chikonohono yesterday.

The incident, which occurred around 12 mid-day, is believed to have been caused by gas leakages that were ignited by flames from a restaurant close by.

A witness Peter Virimo said that the gas trader tried to flee when the gas started leaking before deciding to go back to try and close the leaking valve but the tanks caught fire before he could do so.

“When the guy realised that one of his tanks was leaking, he carried a toddler that was with him to safety before going back to close the valve,” he said.

Mr Virimo said a female bar tender who came to see what was happening and a physically challenged man who was also close to the accident site were also caught in the fire.

The three had been taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where they were said to be in a stable condition.

When the Herald, visited the scene, shells of the gas cyclinders were still smouldering while police officers were had cordoned off the area.

In an interview with the Herald, Chinhoyi Municipality town clerk Maxwell Kaitano said it was regrettable that the trader had failed to exercise caution and diligence.