Breaking News
COVID-19: Man taken to court for disclosing ...

COVID-19: Man taken to court for disclosing ...

In the first case of its kind, a Harare man has been taken to court for disclosing another person's Covid-19 ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Three MDC Alliance members found near Bindura

15 May, 2020 - 13:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Three MDC Alliance members found near Bindura Joana Mamombe

The Herald

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent
THREE Movement for Democratic Change Alliance members who allegedly went missing on Wednesday were found along Bindura Road, according to the tweet by the opposition party.

The opposition alliance claimed the activists were “badly injured” but social media followers demanded to see pictures of the injured.

“Cecillia Chimbiri, Hon. Joanna Mamombe & Netsai Marova were found badly beaten & dumped along Bindura Road. They have since been rescued with the help of our lawyers. The Police attended the scene. They are currently in the process of checking into a medical centre for treatment,” read the MDC tweet.
Soon after posting their tweet, Zimbabweans responded, airing their views and opinions concerning the issue.

One Kundayi Masekesa responded, asking the MDC-A to show the nation pictures of the wounded opposition party members.

“@Kundimasekesa Replying to @mdczimbabwe show us the pics of the ‘badly beaten girls’.Musade kutiona semapenzi,handiti ku Bindura ndokumba kwana Sisiriya….”

Another social media user by the name Mueramoyo tweeted, “Replying to @mdczimbabwe If you showed us their pictures during the demo, you could surely give us their pics after the alleged ,*badly beatings*. Or the vanguard haisati yasvika neTomato sauce and GV.

Another twimbo,@rebellious ONE equated the whole incident to the Peter Magombeyi issue. Replying to @mdczimbabwe “They staged a 6 min demo Disappeared after a few pics Reported missing Local Police unaware of any demo Police denies having them in custody Show up dumped by roadside Magombeyi Script #tiredscript”

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting