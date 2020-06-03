JUST IN: Thabani Mpofu bail ruling due today

Breaking News
The Herald

Senior Court Reporter
Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi is this afternoon expected to make a bail ruling in a matter in which MDC- ALLIANCE’s lawyer Adv Thabani Mpofu is facing two counts of obstructing the course of justice with alternative charge of fraud and perjury.

This was after the State led by Mr Michael Reza opposed bail saying he exhibits predisposition to abscond trial. Prosecutor Reza said the fears arose after Adv Thabani Mpofu failed to avail himself upon being asked to present himself to the police.

The State also opposed bail saying there was overwhelming evidence in the form of affidavits. Adv Thabani Mpofu, through his lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa argued that there was no where he could abscond now considering that this matter has been under investigations since early last year.

She also said the State has a weak case against them as it does not clearly spell out how he committed the offence.

