JUST IN : Studio 263’s Mai Huni dies

Popular actress Charmaine Mangwende who is famed for her role as Mai Huni in defunct soap Studio 263 has died.

15 Nov, 2018 - 18:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Vongai Mbara Arts Correspondent
Popular actress Charmaine Mangwende who is famed for her role as Mai Huni in defunct soap Studio 263 has died.

Fellow actress Charity Dlodlo who played Mai Madziva in the same production confirmed the death and said it was a great loss to the film industry.

“Charmaine was always a jovial person and she would always make people laugh on set. Not only have we lost a veteran actress but we have lost a sister and a friend. It is also sad that with our industry in Zimbabwe great artists have nothing to show for the hard work they have done

Details to follow

