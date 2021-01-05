JUST IN: Strict lockdown begins

Herald Reporters

The enforcement of strict lockdown regulations under Level Four to curb the spread of Covid-19 started this morning, with central Harare having fewer people compared to the previous days and most businesses shut.

Police mounted checkpoints on major roads leading into town and at most of them, it took up to an hour to pass, with security officers only permitting essential service providers while others were being turned back home.

The checkpoints at Eastlea VID, National Heroes Acre, along Seke Road, were so tight that some motorists used informal roads to avoid the long queues.

Unverified reports suggested that some students could have been delayed to arrive for their examinations due to the congestion at checkpoints.

However, it was almost business as usual in some residential areas, as people could be seen wandering along streets.

At Warren Park 1 shops, large numbers of people could be seen roaming around the shopping centre while some imbibers were enjoying their beer, but with one eye on the road just in case security services pounced.

Equally, there were worryingly high numbers of people at Mbudzi Roundabout on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

Although citizens spent a lot of time at checkpoints, they appreciated the desire by Government to minimise the spread of Covid-19, whose figures have been soaring in the last few weeks.

A passenger on a Zupco bus said: “Yes, we could spend time here waiting to be cleared, but this is in our interests as a nation.

“Many people are taking this pandemic for granted, although others already know about its ruthlessness given that their relatives have been affected. We must help the Government in curbing the spread.”