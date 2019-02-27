JUST IN: Storms destroy 7 schools, clinic, crops and 1100 homesteads in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A total of seven schools, 100 homesteads and a clinic have been destroyed by heavy storms in Beitbridge since the start of the rainy season as the effects of climate change take effect in Beitbridge.

The Herald understands that besides impacting on infrastructure weather patterns have started changing and this is also affecting the 2018/19 cropping season.

In some cases, crops have started wilting due to moisture stress while others are failing to germinate.

Villagers in the most remote parts of the district have also started raising the red flag over the depletion of the water table and drying of boreholes and natural water points.

MORE TO FOLLOW….