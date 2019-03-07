JUST IN: Storm wreaks havoc in Chirundu

The Public Works department has since been roped in to rehabilitate the houses.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

A heavy storm and strong winds blew off roofs and destroyed several properties including civil servants’ houses in the border town of Chirundu leading to the injury of several people.

The storm which left several people homeless also destroyed part of the Chirundu Border complex and Chirundu clinic. Among those injured was a woman who sustained a deep cut on the head and had to be taken to Mutenderi Clinic in Zambia.

The Public Works department has since been roped in to rehabilitate the houses. The storm lasted for about 30 minutes and also destroyed some houses in the Vuti area of Hurungwe along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

More to follow…