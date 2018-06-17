JUST IN: Stage Collapses on Chamisa during Rally

Leonard Ncube Matabeleland North Bureau

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa and a group of his party’s aspiring council candidates for Hwange Local Board and Hwange Central MP Fortune Mguni fell on the podium at a rally in Hwange this afternoon.

Mr Chamisa, who had just finished addressing his party’s supporters at Hwange Old Grounds in Number 1, joked about the incident saying the fall symbolised how Zanu-PF will collapse at the hands of the MDC Alliance during the forthcoming elections.“This is how Zanu-PF will fall in the election,” he briefly said amid laughter by his supporters.

After giving his speech, Mr Chamisa invited the aspiring councilors and MP designate Mr Mguni to join him on the stage so he could introduce them to the crowd.

They all went on the stage, about a metre high and it succumbed to weight and collapsed as Mr Chamisa was addressing resulting in all of them falling.

Alert body guards held Mr Chamisa and Mr Mguni in an attempt to stop them from falling.

The crowd laughed at the incident and an MDC Alliance official quickly took the microphone and started chanting slogans to divert people attention as Mr Chamisa and his delegation immediately jumped into their cars and drove to Victoria Falls for another rally.