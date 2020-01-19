JUST IN : Solar-powered water pumps for Kariba villagers

19 Jan, 2020 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN : Solar-powered water pumps for Kariba villagers

The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau
Villagers in Nyaminyami area of Kariba district will be getting water for four irrigation schemes from solar-powered pumps.

The projects are expected to be implemented from this month with funding from Save the Children Trust through its Greater Resistance for Optimal Women’s Nutrition (GROWN) project.

Kariba district has a high rate of malnutrition, especially among children and women. This has resulted in some expecting mothers experiencing complications such as miscarriages.

The GROWN project will run for 18 months during which communities in four wards of Nyaminyami are expected to benefit.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting