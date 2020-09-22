JUST IN: Sikhala freed on bail

Breaking News
22 Sep, 2020
The Herald

MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has been granted $50 000 bail by the High Court.

As part of his bail conditions, Sikhala has been barred from posting audios, videos on any social media platforms inciting violence and not to address any gatherings or virtual meetings until the finalisation of his case.

Sikhala had appealed against the decision of the remand court decision to deny him bail on charges of charges of inciting public violence.

Sikhala must report three times weekly at St Mary’s police station in Chitungwiza.

 

 

