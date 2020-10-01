JUST IN: Sikhala docket almost complete

Breaking News
01 Oct, 2020 - 10:10 0 Views
The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Investigations into the matter in which MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala is charged with inciting public violence are almost complete with the National Prosecution Authority expected to receive his docket by November 16.

The State led by Mrs Constance Ngombengombe told Harare magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe that they expect to set his trial when he returns to court on November 30.

Through his lawyer Mr Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala said he will apply for refusal of further remand if the State fails to set the matter for trial on the day in question.

