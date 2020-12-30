JUST IN: Schools reopening deferred indefinitely

Breaking News
BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Zimbabwe recorded five more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, to push the overall death toll to 354 since March when the ...

The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

The reopening of schools has been postponed indefinitely following a surge in Covid-19 infections occasioned by an influx of returning residents as well as the threat of new and more contagious variants.

The Government announced the decision this afternoon in a statement released by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The announcement will however, not affect the remaining examinations which are set to resume on January 5, to February 5, as previously scheduled.

Classes were scheduled to resume normally on January 4, following a Covid-19 induced furlough but authorities have delayed resumption of lessons after the threat of the Cyclone Chalane exacerbated the situation.

Government has made it clear learners will only return to school when it is safe to do so, and last year they did well in the holding of public examinations.

