JUST IN: Schools defy Government on second term fees

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Some schools are demanding second term fees defying a clear Government directive on scrapping of the payment as there was no second term on this year’s calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, the schools are also reportedly demanding an upfront payment of forex for hand sanitisers and face masks.

The Herald understands that some Government schools are among those demanding second term payments and money for hand sanitisers as well as face masks.

Parents and guardians of Grade 7 learners at Zengeza Main Primary School were yesterday ordered to start paying $300 for second term and another $300 for third term or equivalent of US$6 for the two combined terms.

The parents were further advised to pay US$2 for hand sanitisers or equivalent of $200.

The demands are contrary to what Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema who told our sister publication, The Sunday Mail in its latest edition that second term fees had been scrapped.

“The official school calendar was Term One. So, there was no Term Two in the first place, and the Government position is that no school must therefore demand fees for a term that was not announced and approved by Government,” he said.