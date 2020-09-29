Breaking News
Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Why real news matters amid twin pandemics of ...

Over 150 newsrooms from around the world, including journalists from Toronto to Taipei, Spain to Singapore, will ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Schools defy Government on second term fees

29 Sep, 2020 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Schools defy Government on second term fees Minister Mathema

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Some schools are demanding second term fees defying a clear Government directive on scrapping of the payment as there was no second term on this year’s calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, the schools are also reportedly demanding an upfront payment of forex for hand sanitisers and face masks.

The Herald understands that some Government schools are among those demanding second term payments and money for hand sanitisers as well as face masks.

Parents and guardians of Grade 7 learners at Zengeza Main Primary School were yesterday ordered to start paying $300 for second term and another $300 for third term or equivalent of US$6 for the two combined terms.

The parents were further advised to pay US$2 for hand sanitisers or equivalent of $200.

The demands are contrary to what Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema who told our sister publication, The Sunday Mail in its latest edition that second term fees had been scrapped.

“The official school calendar was Term One. So, there was no Term Two in the first place, and the Government position is that no school must therefore demand fees for a term that was not announced and approved by Government,” he said.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting