JUST IN: Safety of journalists remains key, Govt Minister Mutsvangwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter

All journalists are guaranteed of rights and safety under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, which is determined to ensure they play their watchdog role for the furtherance of democracy, a Cabinet minister has said.

Addressing media stakeholders during the commemorations of the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) in Harare this morning, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said her ministry has developed a cordial working relationship with media practitioners.

She added that journalists were vital cogs in information dissemination.

“It is my fervent hope that the good relationship continues and together we ensure that universal access to information is enjoyed by all citizens of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

