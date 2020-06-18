JUST IN: Sadc states challenged

Crime Reporter

SADC member states have been challenged to come up with regional strategies to combat illegal migration as some of the elements, especially terrorism posed a danger to the security of nations.

This was said by the chairperson of the Sadc Public Security Sub-Committee (PSSC) Mr Aaron Nhepera who is also the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, while addressing the 2020 PSSC virtual meeting in Harare this morning.

He said it was his conviction that the meeting was going to immensely benefit from the experts that were among them as they develop cogent strategies aimed at combating various threats to the security of their countries.

“It is important that in our deliberations, we reflect on the resolution of the Council of Ministers, held in August 2019 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, particularly on the need to expedite the implementation of visa exemption agreements among our member states. We must remember that it is through the free movement of our people and goods within the region that the process of SADC regional economic integration becomes a reality.

“We also need to pay attention to the growing incidences of terrorism in our region. Recent reports of terrorist activities in Mozambique are an eloquent reminder that no country is immune to terrorism, hence the need for all member countries to join hands, enhance cooperation, information sharing and increase usage of modern technologies in countering this debilitating scourge,” he said.

Mr Nhepera added, “By the same measure, the need to combat illegal migration remains paramount as some of these elements pose a great danger to the security of our nations, particularly the potential of such elements spreading tentacles of terrorism.

“The need to safeguard our wildlife resources remains critical, especially given the increased sophistication of poaching syndicates. As we review our previous decisions, there is also need to introspect our efforts towards the implementation of regional strategies directed towards curbing wildlife crimes.”