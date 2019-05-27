JUST IN: Remove illegal sanctions on Zim, China

27 May, 2019 - 18:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Remove illegal sanctions on Zim, China Ambassador Guo

The Herald

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief
SANCTIONS imposed on Zimbabwe are not just illegal but unjust and should be removed as they are causing underdevelopment and suffering of innocent Zimbabweans.

Addressing delegates during the official commissioning of the US$10 million brick and tile manufacturing plant at Sino Zimbabwe Cement Company (SZCC) on the outskirts of Gweru today- the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun said China as an all-weather friend of Zimbabwe will continue supporting the country so that it transforms into an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“We hope that through our joint efforts we will be able to provide more support for Zimbabwe to rebuild and restore its industry, achieve economic independence and alleviate the suffering of its people caused by illegal and unjust sanctions. In any case, it’s unfair to impose unilateral illegal sanctions against another country and its people. This is a typical practice of power politics,” he said.

