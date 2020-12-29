JUST IN: Re-arrested MDC-T activist appears in court . . .

Nyore Madzianike-Senior Court Reporter

FUGITIVE MDC-T activist Sairasi Soromoni Chikohwero, who was re-arrested during the just ended opposition party’s congress held in Harare for allegedly murdering a former Zanu PF youth leader Ali Khan Manjengwa in 2002 at the height of political campaigns, today appeared in court.

Chikohwero ran away from the court’s jurisdiction sometime in 2003, where he was appearing along with six other MDC-T activists.

The State led by Mr Michael Reza on Tuesday applied for confirmation of his warrant of arrest on murder charges.

Mr Reza applied for Chikohwero to be remanded in custody pending his trial.

Chikohwero challenged his detention saying the State wanted to charge him twice for the same offence.

He said he only decided to run away following an attempt on his life.

It is alleged that on August 22, 2002 Chikohwero and his accomplices went to Manjengwa’s place of residence- Block 5 Nenyere Flats, Mbare in Harare.

One of the gang allegedly shot Manjengwa in the head and the victim died on the spot.

The gang was arrested and taken to court.

Chikohwero later fled from the court’s jurisdiction and was later nabbed during the MDC-T extra-ordinary congress held on December 27 in Harare.

Magistrate Barbra Mateko is expected to make a ruling in the State’s application.