JUST IN: RBZ identifies source of notes circulating on social media

19 May, 2020 - 16:05 0 Views
The Herald

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has completed investigations on the source of brand new $5 notes which were in possession of a man in a video circulated on social media recently.

In a statement dated May 18, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the FIU was able to identify the source of the bank notes through checking the serial numbers against the Bank’s records.

“Further to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the bank) Press Statement dated 7 May 2020 appealing for information that would assist in identifying the man who appeared in a recent social media video clip in possession of brand new ZW$5 notes, with a view to establish the source of the cash, the Bank wishes to advise the public that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has completed its investigations on the matter,” he said.

‘’With the help of information supplied by members of the public, and working in close cooperation with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the family of the man in the said video, the FIU has been able to identify the source of the bank notes through checking the serial numbers against the Bank’s records.

“The FIU has now referred the matter to the law enforcement authorities to carry out any further investigations and to deal with the wrongdoer(s) in terms of the law. Meanwhile, the bank would like to express its appreciation to the public for the cooperation in received on this matter,” said Dr Mangudya.

