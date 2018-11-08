JUST IN: Ramaphosa sends condolences

From Savious Kwinika in PRETORIA, South Africa

SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent messages of condolence to the people and Government of Zimbabwe following a deadly head on collision of buses that claimed 47 lives.

Forty-seven people comprising 45 adults and two children died on Wednesday while 70 others were critically injured when two buses along the Harare-Mutare highway collided head-on.

“On behalf of the people of South Africa, we send our deepest condolences to the Zimbabwean Government particularly the families who lost their loved ones. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and we wish you (people of Zimbabwe) strength during this time of grief,”

said Ramaphosa.

He appealed to motorists travelling between the two neighbouring countries to always exercise caution on the roads to avoid carnage, which he said had robbed families of their breadwinners.

“Road carnages rob us of our breadwinners and delay our family developments,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the two neighbouring countries had a common and long history of regional affiliation and cultural ties.

Ramaphosa said the bilateral relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe were normalised following the establishment of full diplomatic relations with effect from 29 April 1994 that saw close cooperation between Pretoria and Harare.

The accident was described as one of the most horrific catastrophes in Zimbabwe which involved Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses.-CAJ News