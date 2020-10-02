JUST IN: QPR table third bid for Bonne

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Macauley Bonne could move back the English Championship this weekend after English Championship side Queens Park Rangers tabled an improved third bid to his club, Charlton Athletic.

QPR have two initial bids for Bonne, rejected by the Addicks but according to The Sun newspaper, the Londoners have not given up yet.

Bonne is also reportedly under the radar of three other Championship sides – Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Swansea City.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer told London Football News that he is under no pressure to sell any of his star players before next Monday’s deadline – thanks to a long-awaited takeover by Danish tycoon Thomas Sandgaard.

But that has not stopped London neighbours QPR from trying to test Bowyer’s resolve.