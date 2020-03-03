JUST IN: Prof Murwira questions Parly Committee agenda

Herald Reporter

A Cabinet Minister says a decision by legislators to call teachers trade unions to contribute on the recent increase of tuition fees at universities and colleges raised eyebrows given that the educators did not fall under the Ministry that superintended tertiary institutions.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said he was concerned at what had motivated Parliament’s portfolio committee on High and Tertiary Education to call teachers representative body who fell under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

The committee chaired by Hwange Central MP, Mr Daniel Molokele (MDC Alliance) on Monday invited Progressive Teachers Union and Zimbabwe Teachers Association together with student representatives at various tertiary institutions to discuss on the impact on the recent increase of tuition fees at universities and colleges.

During the meeting, teachers representatives and students took turns to berate Prof Murwira for the high fees which they said were not justified given that most civil servants could not afford them.

In an interview, Prof Murwira said while the committee was properly placed to deal with the issue of tuition fees, it was the calling of teachers’ trade unions that left him with a lot of unanswered questions.

“I am failing to understand the prudence of calling PTUZ and Zimta. What value will they bring on a platform to discuss tuition fees at universities and colleges. They fall under the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and not my ministry. I am actually surprised on what really is the motivation for such a decision,” said Prof Murwira.