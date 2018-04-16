JUST IN: President’s Independence message

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are historic as the country has entered a period of freedom, openness and opportunity, President Mnangagwa has said. The President said this in a message posted on his Facebook page and Twitter handle.

The country celebrates its 38th anniversary of Independence Day on Wednesday with the main celebrations slated for the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

“We look forward to a week during which we will celebrate our country’s independence,” President Mnangagwa said.

“This year’s celebrations carry even greater resonance, as we have entered a new period in our history; a period of freedom, openness and opportunity.”

He called for unity among Zimbabweans in working to build a strong nation.

“In this new era, we must be liberated not only from without but also from within, from hate, prejudice and discord. Let us always remain united, working together with our brothers and sisters to build a strong and open Zimbabwe for all,” President Mnangagwa said.

The new Government, that was ushered following the launch of Operation Restore Legacy, has brought with it renewed hope for the country’s economic development following years of recession.

President Mnangagwa has enunciated various policies to open up the country to investors both foreign and local that has resulted in FDI commitments of over $7 billion.