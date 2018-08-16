JUST IN: President off to Namibia for Sadc summit

Takunda Maodza News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa left Harare for Windhoek, Namibia, for the 38th Ordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Cabinet Ministers Perrance Shiri and Oppah Muchinguri.

VP Chiwenga is Acting President.

The two-day summit is running under the theme, “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.

Sadc has been seized with the industrialisation agenda for the past four summits.

The industrialisation discourse is traceable to the Sadc summit held in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 2014 themed “Economic Transformation and Sustainable Development through Beneficiation and Value Addition.

Namibian President Hage Geingob takes over leadership of the regional bloc from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the summit

