14 Feb, 2019 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: President mourns Cde Ndlovu The late Cde Callistus Ndlovu

The Herald

Herald Reporter
President Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to the Ndlovu family following the death of Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Cde Callistus Ndlovu in South Africa yesterday.

In a statement this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said: “I received the news of the death of our Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman and former Cabinet Minister, Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu on Wednesday afternoon, with disbelief and complete shock. While we knew he had been unwell for sometime, his passing on in South Africa yesterday came as a surprise.”

More to follow…

