JUST IN: President Mnangagwa exhorts Zimbabweans on environmental issues

President Mnangagwa and his two deputies Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi remove garbage at Lake Chivero during the national clean-up campaign and Africa Environment day in Harare today. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Felex Share Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to double their efforts in tackling the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation which are threatening food security and nutrition.

The Head of State and Government warned industrialists and other stakeholders against discharging raw effluent and other pollutants into the country’s water bodies. President Mnangagwa made the remarks at joint commemorations to mark the Africa Environment Day, Wangari Maathai Day, World Wildlife Day and Clean-up Day at Lake Chivero in Harare.

He said concerted efforts were needed in keeping the environment clean and preserving animal, plant and aqua-life for economic growth and improved livelihoods.

“Today Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent to reflect and discuss topical environmental issues which include sustainable waste management practices, environmental protection, aqua-life preservation and how best we can accelerate the development of a green economy,” he said.

More to follow…